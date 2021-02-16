Menu

Politics

Feds give $4 million to Market Lands development in Winnipeg’s Exchange District

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 12:50 pm
The former Public Safety Building in downtown Winnipeg.
The former Public Safety Building in downtown Winnipeg. Global News/ File

The federal government will be providing $4-million in funding to a project aimed at supporting Winnipeg’s cultural community, MP Terry Duguid (Winnipeg South) announced Tuesday.

Duguid, who made the announcement on behalf of Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, said the funds will go toward the Market Lands development project — a mixed-use building that will include a 20,000 square-foot ‘creative hub’ in the city’s Exchange District.

The hub, which is expected to be completed by summer 2024, will feature three artist-run centres, multi-use shared spaces, and more.

Read more: Report details Market Lands proposal for old Winnipeg PSB site

The $4 million is from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

“The creative hub is the heart and foundation of the Market Lands redevelopment project,” said Angela Mathieson of CentreVenture Development Corporation, which is leading the project.

Trending Stories

“This generous support from the federal government will help build high-profile sustainable spaces for four important arts organizations, further anchoring the creative sector as a key economic driver of downtown Winnipeg.”

Duguid said the Market Lands development — which will replace the former Public Safety Building and civic parkade — is an exciting project for Winnipeg’s arts community.

“What is now just an empty space in the middle of the historic Exchange District will soon become a beacon for Winnipeg’s artists and creators, a welcoming public destination in this vibrant neighbourhood, and an important part of Winnipeg’s economy.”

