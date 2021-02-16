Feds give $4 million to Market Lands development in Winnipeg’s Exchange District

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government will be providing $4-million in funding to a project aimed at supporting Winnipeg’s cultural community, MP Terry Duguid (Winnipeg South) announced Tuesday.

Duguid, who made the announcement on behalf of Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, said the funds will go toward the Market Lands development project — a mixed-use building that will include a 20,000 square-foot ‘creative hub’ in the city’s Exchange District.

The hub, which is expected to be completed by summer 2024, will feature three artist-run centres, multi-use shared spaces, and more.

The $4 million is from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

So pleased to join @TerryDuguid to announce the development of 20,000 sq.ft. of long-term affordable creative space in Winnipeg's Exchange District. Thanks so much to @CdnHeritage for your tremendous support of this important project. Learn more at https://t.co/wenZMZpL9O pic.twitter.com/bga1krvHyx — CentreVenture (@centreventure) February 16, 2021

“The creative hub is the heart and foundation of the Market Lands redevelopment project,” said Angela Mathieson of CentreVenture Development Corporation, which is leading the project.

“This generous support from the federal government will help build high-profile sustainable spaces for four important arts organizations, further anchoring the creative sector as a key economic driver of downtown Winnipeg.”

Duguid said the Market Lands development — which will replace the former Public Safety Building and civic parkade — is an exciting project for Winnipeg’s arts community.

“What is now just an empty space in the middle of the historic Exchange District will soon become a beacon for Winnipeg’s artists and creators, a welcoming public destination in this vibrant neighbourhood, and an important part of Winnipeg’s economy.”

