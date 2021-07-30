SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 8 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 4:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta will no longer require isolation for COVID-19 cases, but could Ontario do the same?' Alberta will no longer require isolation for COVID-19 cases, but could Ontario do the same?
By mid-August, Alberta will move away from isolation requirements for people positive with COVID-19. As Ontario moves ahead with its reopening, Matthew Bingley looks into whether the provincial government will adopt a similar policy.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,379, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported three new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 5,058, including 19 that are active.

Read more: COVID-19: 6 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Three of Friday’s new cases are in Georgian Bay, while two are in Clearview, one is in Barrie, one is in Wasaga Beach and another is in Bradford.

The Georgian Bay cases are all travel-related, while the Barrie case is community-acquired and the Bradford case is outbreak-related, officials said. All the rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 68.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 200 COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

Of the region’s total 12,379 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,088 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 226 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 550,178, including 9,339 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Vaccination rates increase but 20 and 30 year olds lag behind other age groups in South East Ontario' Vaccination rates increase but 20 and 30 year olds lag behind other age groups in South East Ontario
Vaccination rates increase but 20 and 30 year olds lag behind other age groups in South East Ontario
