SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports more than 200 COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 10:33 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Toronto closing 5 of 9 mass vaccination sites' COVID-19: Toronto closing 5 of 9 mass vaccination sites
COVID-19: Toronto closing 5 of 9 mass vaccination sites

Ontario reported 226 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 550,178.

“Locally, there are 62 new cases in Toronto, 35 in the Region of Waterloo, 24 in Peel Region, 13 in York Region, 13 in Hamilton and 13 in Halton Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

It marks the second day in a row the province reported more than 200 cases after weeks of being below that level.

For comparison, last Friday 192 cases were reported.

Eleven new deaths were also announced on July 30, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,339.

Read more: Long and slow recovery expected for Ontario’s tourism industry

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 539,348 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 148.

Nearly 21,000 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 16,551,446 tests and 6,956 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.1 per cent, which is down from Thursday’s report, when it was 1.3 per cent, and up from last Friday’s report, when it was 0.9 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 117 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by four), 77 of whom are on a ventilator (down by two).

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, 19,377,608 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 83,907. Of those, 67,605 were second doses.

In Ontario, 80.2 per cent of those 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 68.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Alberta will no longer require isolation for COVID-19 cases, but could Ontario do the same?' Alberta will no longer require isolation for COVID-19 cases, but could Ontario do the same?
Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagOntario tagCoronavirus In Canada tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario Covid Cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers