New 18-hecatre wildfire reported in Manning Park

Send this page to someone via email

Backcountry users in Manning Park are being warned about a new wildfire that’s broken out in the area of Fat Dog Creek.

The 18-hectare fire is burning on the north side of Highway 3, about 54 kilometres southeast of Hope and 40 kilometres southwest of Princeton.

The BC Wildfire Service said it is visible from the highway, but is not currently affecting the road.

It is burning in an area with remote camping, the wildfire service said, and officials were looking into how many people may be affected.

An initial attack crew and officer, along with an intermediate helicopter have been deployed.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…