Fire

Crews battle massive fire at Barrie propane facility, prompting evacuation of area

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 3:15 pm
Crews are battling a massive blaze at a propane facility on Bayview Drive in Barrie, Ont., prompting evacuations within a one-kilometre radius of the building, the city’s deputy fire chief confirmed.

The blaze started at the building’s back loading dock, prompting several small propane cylinders to explode, local deputy fire chief Ed Davis confirmed.

Fire crews battle blaze at agricultural building in Clearview, Ont.

“Because of the proximity to some tank bombs, some large cylinders on the property, we were focusing all our efforts on applying water to those tanks to cool them down just to inhibit any possible explosions,” he told Global News.

“As of now, we’ve made significant progress and we’re just keeping the water applications down to cool all areas. There’s some spot fires that we’re monitoring right now.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

