Hamilton police release surveillance video footage of shootout on Barton Street

Hamilton police have released surveillance video in an attempt to identify one of two men involved in a shootout in the lower city.

Gunfire erupted outside the Allure Lounge at the corner of Barton Street East and Oak Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, where emergency responders ended up taking a 23-year-old man to hospital with what were described as “serious potentially life-threatening injuries.”

The man’s condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Hamilton police say Donovan Hines, 23, of Hamilton is facing multiple firearm-related charges, including careless use of a firearm, discharge of a firearm with intent, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

“Although it is unique to charge the victim, in this case, our evidence shows that the two people were shooting at each other in broad daylight,” said Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle of the Major Crime Unit during an update outside the central police station on Friday.

“And as we see in the video, many patrons were seen running from the bar, running for cover … and it’s unacceptable.”

Cattle said they haven’t recovered all of the rounds that were fired during the shootout, although no one else was injured.

Investigators are looking for the male suspect seen in the video, described as being between 5’10” and 6’5″ and wearing a black-hooded sweater with a logo or writing on the front, black pants, and a surgical mask.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door 2007 or 2008 Pontiac G5.

It’s not clear what the motive was behind the shooting, but Cattle said it was targeted and that the victim has been previously arrested by Hamilton police.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Det. Lisa Chambers of the Major Crime Unit at 905-546-3843 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

