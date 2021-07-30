Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 1 new case that’s under investigation

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'New report calls on N.S. government to legislate paid sick leave' New report calls on N.S. government to legislate paid sick leave
A new report by Acadia University researchers is urging the Nova Scotia government to adopt universal paid sick leave legislation. The province’s COVID-19 sick leave program expires at the end of the month and advocates are concerned nothing will replace it. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday. The new case is in the central health zone and is under investigation.

There have been two new recoveries since Thursday, leaving an active case count of nine.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,964 tests tests on Thursday.

One person is now hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

As of Thursday, 1,345,401 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 606,975 second doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Nova Scotia is no longer issuing COVID-19 news releases or updating the dashboard on weekends or holidays, the next update will come on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Also on Friday, the province updated the latest statistics involving vaccinations for the now 4,200 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 between March 15 and July 27.

The province says of those cases, 28 (0.7 per cent) involved someone who was fully vaccinated, 235 (5.6 per cent) partially vaccinated and 3,937 (93.7 per cent) unvaccinated.

For the 254 people hospitalized, 2 (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated, 28 (11 per cent) partially vaccinated and 224 (88.2 per cent) unvaccinated.

For the 27 people who have died, 1 (3.7 per cent) was fully vaccinated, 3 (11.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated and 23 (85.2 per cent) were unvaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia tagcovid-19 vaccines tagCOVID-19 in Canada tagcovid-19 in nova scotia tagNova Scotia Active Cases tagcentral health zone tagcovid-19 cases nova scotia tagnew covid-19 case nova scotia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers