COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 1 new case that’s under investigation

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday. The new case is in the central health zone and is under investigation.

There have been two new recoveries since Thursday, leaving an active case count of nine.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,964 tests tests on Thursday.

One person is now hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

As of Thursday, 1,345,401 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 606,975 second doses.

Here are all the community health networks in Nova Scotia arranged by their vaccination numbers pic.twitter.com/OdR82md4Ke — COVID-19 Nova Scotia (@COVIDNS) July 30, 2021

Since Nova Scotia is no longer issuing COVID-19 news releases or updating the dashboard on weekends or holidays, the next update will come on Tuesday.

Also on Friday, the province updated the latest statistics involving vaccinations for the now 4,200 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 between March 15 and July 27.

The province says of those cases, 28 (0.7 per cent) involved someone who was fully vaccinated, 235 (5.6 per cent) partially vaccinated and 3,937 (93.7 per cent) unvaccinated.

For the 254 people hospitalized, 2 (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated, 28 (11 per cent) partially vaccinated and 224 (88.2 per cent) unvaccinated.

For the 27 people who have died, 1 (3.7 per cent) was fully vaccinated, 3 (11.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated and 23 (85.2 per cent) were unvaccinated.