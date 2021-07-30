Inquest into death of man shot by Regina police during hostage situation set for August

Send this page to someone via email

A date has been set for a public inquest into the death of Geoff Morris who was shot and killed during a police altercation in 2019.

The inquest will be led by Coroner Brent Gough and will take place at the Atlas Hotel, 4177 Albert St., Regina, from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13.

Morris, who was 41 at the time of his death, was shot in what Regina police called a hostage situation at an apartment building in the 1900 block of Halifax Street on May 4, 2019.

At that time, police said that shortly after 5:30 a.m., they found a man at the apartment armed with a knife holding his fiancé hostage.

As police worked to de-escalate the situation, one of the officers fired a gun.

Crisis negotiators, members of the SWAT team and EMS were also called in. Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first day of the inquest, Aug. 9, is set for 10 a.m. Times for the following days will be determined at a later date by Gough.

