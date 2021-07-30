Menu

Canada

Inquest into death of man shot by Regina police during hostage situation set for August

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 1:09 pm
A public inquest into the death of Geoff Morris will be held from Aug. 9-13, 2021 at the Atlas Hotel on 4177 Albert Street in Regina. View image in full screen
A public inquest into the death of Geoff Morris will be held from Aug. 9-13, 2021 at the Atlas Hotel on 4177 Albert Street in Regina. Provided Photo / Debera Morris

A date has been set for a public inquest into the death of Geoff Morris who was shot and killed during a police altercation in 2019.

The inquest will be led by Coroner Brent Gough and will take place at the Atlas Hotel, 4177 Albert St., Regina, from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13.

Read more: Daughter of man fatally shot by Regina police seeks answers: ‘I can’t live on’

Morris, who was 41 at the time of his death, was shot in what Regina police called a hostage situation at an apartment building in the 1900 block of Halifax Street on May 4, 2019.

At that time, police said that shortly after 5:30 a.m., they found a man at the apartment armed with a knife holding his fiancé hostage.

As police worked to de-escalate the situation, one of the officers fired a gun.

Read more: Man killed in ‘officer-involved’ Regina shooting did take fiancé hostage, family say

Crisis negotiators, members of the SWAT team and EMS were also called in. Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first day of the inquest, Aug. 9, is set for 10 a.m. Times for the following days will be determined at a later date by Gough.

Click to play video: 'Former RCMP member to oversee officer-involved shooting investigation' Former RCMP member to oversee officer-involved shooting investigation
Former RCMP member to oversee officer-involved shooting investigation – May 6, 2019
