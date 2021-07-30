Winnipeg police investigate serious assault near Dakota Community Centre

One person is in hospital following what police are calling a serious assault near the Dakota Community Centre.
Police were called to the community centre at 1188 Dakota St. around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
They say that one person was rushed to hospital and is now listed in stable condition.
Police haven’t said how the person was assaulted or if any arrests have been made.
A Global News reporter at the scene said a large area had been taped off by police.
Police say more information is expected to be released later Friday.
— with files from Abigail Turner
