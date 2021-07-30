Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate serious assault near Dakota Community Centre

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 1:31 pm
Winnipeg police say one person was taken to hospital in unstable codition following an assault near the Dakota Community Centre early Friday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say one person was taken to hospital in unstable codition following an assault near the Dakota Community Centre early Friday. Abigail Turner/Global News

One person is in hospital following what police are calling a serious assault near the Dakota Community Centre.

Police were called to the community centre at 1188 Dakota St. around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store

They say that one person was rushed to hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

A large area was taped off at the scene Friday morning. View image in full screen
A large area was taped off at the scene Friday morning. Abigail Turner/Global News

Police haven’t said how the person was assaulted or if any arrests have been made.

Read more: One suspect still at large in Salter Street beating of passerby, police say

A Global News reporter at the scene said a large area had been taped off by police.

Police say more information is expected to be released later Friday.

— with files from Abigail Turner

