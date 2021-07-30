Winnipeg police investigate serious assault near Dakota Community Centre

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital following what police are calling a serious assault near the Dakota Community Centre.

Police were called to the community centre at 1188 Dakota St. around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

They say that one person was rushed to hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

View image in full screen A large area was taped off at the scene Friday morning. Abigail Turner/Global News

Police haven’t said how the person was assaulted or if any arrests have been made.

A Global News reporter at the scene said a large area had been taped off by police.

Police say more information is expected to be released later Friday.

— with files from Abigail Turner