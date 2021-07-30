Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed for the August 2021 Civic Holiday in and around Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 1:10 pm
As Ontario continues into Step 3 of its reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses and services will have altered hours for this year's Civic Holiday on Aug. 2. Global News

As Ontario continues into Step 3 of its reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses and services will have altered hours for this year’s Civic Holiday on Monday, Aug. 2.

Here’s what to expect:

What’s open:

  • Beer Store locations on Anne Street South, Bayfield Street, Mapleview Drive and Yonge Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • select LCBO stores will operate under reduced hours
  • Georgian Mall
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., though individual store hours may vary; patrons should contact stores directly
  • Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • some restaurants and patios will be open; people should call individual restaurants directly for more details
  • Zehrs locations will be open regular hours
  • GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
  • Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
Trending Stories

Read more: What’s open, closed on the Civic Holiday in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Story continues below advertisement

What’s closed:

  • Barrie Library
  • Barrie city hall
  • Allandale Recreation Centre, Holly Community Centre and East Bayfield Community Centre
  • there will be no Canada Post mail collection and distribution
  • there will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection; collection will occur one day later for the remainder of the week
Click to play video: 'Long and slow recovery expected for Ontario’s tourism industry' Long and slow recovery expected for Ontario’s tourism industry
Long and slow recovery expected for Ontario’s tourism industry
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
