What’s open and closed for the August 2021 Civic Holiday in and around Barrie

As Ontario continues into Step 3 of its reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses and services will have altered hours for this year’s Civic Holiday on Monday, Aug. 2.
Here’s what to expect:
What’s open:
- Beer Store locations on Anne Street South, Bayfield Street, Mapleview Drive and Yonge Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- select LCBO stores will operate under reduced hours
- Georgian Mall
- TangerOutlets Cookstown will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., though individual store hours may vary; patrons should contact stores directly
- Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- some restaurants and patios will be open; people should call individual restaurants directly for more details
- Zehrs locations will be open regular hours
- GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
What’s closed:
- Barrie Library
- Barrie city hall
- Allandale Recreation Centre, Holly Community Centre and East Bayfield Community Centre
- there will be no Canada Post mail collection and distribution
- there will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection; collection will occur one day later for the remainder of the week
