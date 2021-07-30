SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ottawa extending multiple COVID-19 subsidies for workers, businesses amid Delta spread

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 11:12 am
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Friday announced COVID-19 benefits, including the wage subsidy and the rent subsidy, are being extended, as are the Canada Recovery Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit. All had been set to expire on Sept. 25, but will now run until Oct. 23.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is extending multiple COVID-19 benefits due to expire in September for an extra 30 days amid reopening delays and concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

At a press conference on Friday, Freeland announced the wage subsidy and the rent subsidy are being extended, as are the Canada Recovery Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

All had been set to expire on Sept. 25, but will now run until Oct. 23.

“From the government’s perspective, it is essential to do everything we can to make sure the country’s economic recovery is fast and robust, and that no one is left behind,” said Freeland.

“These support measures have been a lifeline.”

READ MORE: Delta COVID-19 variant as contagious as chickenpox, internal CDC report says

Freeland said that while the Canadian economy is showing “very strong signs of recovery,” the reopening that had been expected this summer and is beginning to take place now has been delayed.

In particular, she said the length and persistence of the third wave proved challenging and uncertainty about the rapidly spreading Delta variant means many businesses remain restricted.

“Our country is now coming roaring back and these extra measures will help ensure our recovery is strong, swift and robust,” she said.

Her remarks come as public health officials are warning that Canada is likely at the start of a fourth wave of the pandemic, driven by the Delta variant — which a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says is as contagious as chickenpox.

In its summary, the CDC report said Delta is highly contagious, likely more severe than other variants and breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases, though the vaccines still appear to be highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, cautioned on Friday that while new modelling “suggests we are at the start of the Delta driven fourth wave,” the trajectory of that will “depend on ongoing increase in fully vaccinated coverage and the timing, pace and extent of reopening.”

More to come.

