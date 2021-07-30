Police search for missing 36-year-old London man

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old London man who was last seen in the northwest end of the city.

According to police, Junqing Pan was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, in the area of Coronation Drive and North Routledge Park.

Police say he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and flip flops, and is liking driving a black, 2014 Honda Odyssey.

Both police and family are concern for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

