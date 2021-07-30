Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for missing 36-year-old London man

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted July 30, 2021 5:22 am
London police are requesting the public's help as they look for 36-year-old Junqing Pan of London. View image in full screen
London police are requesting the public's help as they look for 36-year-old Junqing Pan of London. London Police

Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old London man who was last seen in the northwest end of the city.

According to police, Junqing Pan was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, in the area of Coronation Drive and North Routledge Park.

Police say he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and flip flops, and is liking driving a black, 2014 Honda Odyssey.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man, 18, charged after firearms, drugs seized from OEV home, London police say

Both police and family are concern for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagPolice tagLondon tagLondon Police tagmissing person tagMissing tag911 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers