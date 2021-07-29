Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 18, charged after firearms, drugs seized from OEV home, London police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted July 29, 2021 12:19 pm
A 30-year-old London man has been charged with four offences including break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. View image in full screen
A 30-year-old London man has been charged with four offences including break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A London, Ont., man is facing multiple weapons and drug charges after police say they seized two firearms, ammunition and more than $800 in drugs from a home in the Old East Village on Wednesday.

Officers executed the morning bust at a home in the 900-block of Dufferin Avenue, between Ontario and Quebec streets, police said.

Seized from the home were a lever-action rifle and a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, along with various rounds of ammunition and a ballistic vest, police said.

Read more: Case surrounding London, Ont. attack on Muslim family held over to Aug. 25

Also seized were four grams of suspected cocaine valued at $400, 20 grams of psilocybin valued at $400, 0.2 grams of suspected fentanyl valued at $60, and three oxycodone tablets valued at $30.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old man is charged with seven counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and possess a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence.

The accused also faces three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, possession of a Schedule II substance, careless storage of a firearm.

Click to play video: 'Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP' Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagInvestigation tagLondon Police tagDrug Bust tagFirearms tagLondon Police Service tagLondon crime tagDrug charges tagweapons charges tagLondon Ontario crime tagWeapon seizure tag12-gague tagpump-action shotgun tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers