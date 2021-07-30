Boil water order issued for Canmore, surrounding communities

A boil water order has been issued for Canmore, Alta., and several surrounding communities, Epcor tweeted Thursday night.
“Epcor is working to restore quality in Canmore after high levels of turbidity have been detected,” the utility provider said. “Once tests show that the water quality has been returned to normal, the advisory will be lifted.”
Epcor said the advisory is also in effect for Dead Man’s Flats and Harvie Heights.
“Residents and businesses in these areas must boil water for at least one minute at a full boil before drinking or using the water for any kind of internal consumption,” the utility provider said.
“Your tap water remains safe for flushing the toilet, washing clothes or bathing, but you should avoid brushing your teeth or using ice cubes unless the water is boiled.”
