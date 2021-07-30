Menu

Health

Boil water order issued for Canmore, surrounding communities

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 12:22 am
Water pours slowly out of a faucet on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Water pours slowly out of a faucet on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

A boil water order has been issued for Canmore, Alta., and several surrounding communities, Epcor tweeted Thursday night.

“Epcor is working to restore quality in Canmore after high levels of turbidity have been detected,” the utility provider said. “Once tests show that the water quality has been returned to normal, the advisory will be lifted.”

Epcor said the advisory is also in effect for Dead Man’s Flats and Harvie Heights.

“Residents and businesses in these areas must boil water for at least one minute at a full boil before drinking or using the water for any kind of internal consumption,” the utility provider said.

“Your tap water remains safe for flushing the toilet, washing clothes or bathing, but you should avoid brushing your teeth or using ice cubes unless the water is boiled.”

