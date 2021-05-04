Boil water advisory issued for village of Rockyford

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency alert has been issued for Rockyford, Alta., over concerns the water in the village may be unsafe to drink.

The province issued the boil water order for Rockyford just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, explaining the issue was caused by the distribution system being without pressure for “an extended period of time.”

“Boil water, bring water to a rapid rolling boil for one minute prior to use,” the advisory said.

Water was shut off through the night for repair work.

It’s unknown how long the boil water advisory is expected to last.

Advertisement