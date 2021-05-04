Menu

Canada

Boil water advisory issued for village of Rockyford

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 11:29 am
Does your tap water smell or taste a little weird?. View image in full screen
Does your tap water smell or taste a little weird?. Getty Images

An emergency alert has been issued for Rockyford, Alta., over concerns the water in the village may be unsafe to drink.

The province issued the boil water order for Rockyford just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, explaining the issue was caused by the distribution system being without pressure for “an extended period of time.”

“Boil water, bring water to a rapid rolling boil for one minute prior to use,” the advisory said.

Read more: ‘It’s not normal but it’s safe’: Calgary councillor explains why our tap water smells, tastes funky

Water was shut off through the night for repair work.

It’s unknown how long the boil water advisory is expected to last.

