Health

Trial begins for B.C. man accused of breaking quarantine to go to Flat Earth conference

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 9:19 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. anti-mask activist charged for quarantine violations' B.C. anti-mask activist charged for quarantine violations
WATCH: Makhan Parhar, a high-profile anti-mask activist, has been charged for not complying with the mandatory 14-day quarantine after visiting the U.S. – Nov 5, 2020

A Metro Vancouver man accused of repeatedly breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Thursday for the first day of his trial.

Mak Parhar, an outspoken COVID denier and conspiracy theorist, is charged with three counts of breaking the Quarantine Act.

Read more: B.C. anti-masker charged with violating quarantine act after trip to U.S.

Parhar allegedly refused to self-isolate after returning from a Flat Earth conference in the United States in November 2020. At the time, he spent four days in jail.

Outside the court, Parhar said he was facing “an illegal, unlawful criminal trial.”

Click to play video: 'Well-known anti-masker arrested and behind bars' Well-known anti-masker arrested and behind bars
Well-known anti-masker arrested and behind bars – Nov 5, 2020

“I didn’t harm anybody, there’s no proof I harmed anybody, there’s no proof I’ve been sick, and yet they want to make an example out of me,” he said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“You know, it’s about quarantining the healthy. What an absurd idea, what kind of a clown world do we live in that lets them quarantine people who are perfectly healthy and haven’t been sick for 17 years of something like that.”

Following Thursday’s sitting, Parhar, who is representing himself, told Global News he felt he had been “completely railroaded” by the judge, who he said regularly interrupted him.

In March of 2020, the City of Delta revoked the business licence for Parhar’s hot yoga studio, after he encouraged people to attend and falsely claimed the heat would kill the coronavirus.

Read more: B.C. man in hot water for filming himself ‘investigating’ COVID-19 test site, hospital

He also faced criticism for entering and filming inside health-care facilities at the height of the pandemic’s first wave to get the “truth” about the pandemic.

In April, the B.C. Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit Parhar filed against the B.C. government, ruling it was “was embarrassing in the legal sense of that term; was frivolous and vexatious; and was an abuse of process.”

Parhar admits his actions have caused problems in his personal and family relations, but insists he’s standing up for rights and freedoms. His trial is scheduled for two days.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Delta businessman called an ‘idiot’ for COVID-19 denial stunts' Delta businessman called an ‘idiot’ for COVID-19 denial stunts
Delta businessman called an ‘idiot’ for COVID-19 denial stunts – Apr 3, 2020

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagbonnie henry update tagCOVID-BC tagflat Earth tagFlat-Earther tagbc covid restrictions tagBC reopening plan tagcovid denier tagMak Parhar tag

