COVID-19: N.B. reports 4 new cases as province gets set to end restrictions

More than 66 per cent of eligible residents in New Brunswick have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Thursday as it gets set to go green.

The province says 66.1 per cent of those aged 12 and up are fully immunized — up from 65.4 per cent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 81.9 per cent have received at least one dose.

Public Health is also reporting four new cases of COVID-19. One is in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and is a contact of a previous case. The other three are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and are all travel-related.

There has been no recoveries, leaving the province with 12 active reported cases.

There have been 46 deaths and, currently, no hospitalizations.

Since Wednesday, 580 tests were conducted for a total of 379,699.

Province to go Green on July 30

The province is entering the green phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday, which will remove the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

As of July 30 at 11:59 p.m., officials said there will be no more limits on gatherings or the number of people allowed in theatres, restaurants, and stores, and that masks will not be required in public.

While mandatory restrictions will be removed, the province said some facilities and businesses may choose to maintain their own policies on protective health measures.

