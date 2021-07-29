Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 4 new cases as province gets set to end restrictions

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. sport, performing art venues gearing up for ‘green’' N.B. sport, performing art venues gearing up for ‘green’
As New Brunswick gets set to remove all COVID-19 restrictions at midnight Friday, we checked in with some sport and performing art facilities to see what people can expect moving forward. As Callum Smith has found, the results vary by venue -- but most seem to be waiting to see what happens next.

More than 66 per cent of eligible residents in New Brunswick have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Thursday as it gets set to go green.

The province says 66.1 per cent of those aged 12 and up are fully immunized — up from 65.4 per cent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 81.9 per cent have received at least one dose.

Public Health is also reporting four new cases of COVID-19. One is in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and is a contact of a previous case. The other three are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and are all travel-related.

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.B. reports 2 new cases, vaccination rate climbs to 65.4 per cent

There has been no recoveries, leaving the province with 12 active reported cases.

There have been 46 deaths and, currently, no hospitalizations.

Since Wednesday, 580 tests were conducted for a total of 379,699.

Province to go Green on July 30 

The province is entering the green phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday, which will remove the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

As of July 30 at 11:59 p.m., officials said there will be no more limits on gatherings or the number of people allowed in theatres, restaurants, and stores, and that masks will not be required in public.

While mandatory restrictions will be removed, the province said some facilities and businesses may choose to maintain their own policies on protective health measures.

Click to play video: 'Vaccination rates slowly climbs as NB gets ready to remove COVID-19 restrictions' Vaccination rates slowly climbs as NB gets ready to remove COVID-19 restrictions
Vaccination rates slowly climbs as NB gets ready to remove COVID-19 restrictions
