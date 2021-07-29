One person dead, dozens displaced following Chilliwack apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and dozens are displaced from their homes after an early morning fire in Chilliwack Thursday.

The fire broke out in a complex near Margaret Avenue and Hazel Street around 1:20 a.m.

The Chilliwack Fire Department received multiple 911 calls as the fire broke out in the four-storey building.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames could be seen inside the building and multiple people were stuck on their balconies trying to escape the flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to put up ladders against the building and rescue those who were trapped.

“Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy black smoke and flames venting through the roof of two units in the rear of the apartment complex,” Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Brown told Global News.

“Multiple occupants were trapped on balconies. Crews quickly deployed ground ladders and rescued occupants from those balconies.”

Brown said from his understanding, one person died while trying to escape the flames by jumping from a balcony.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Some pets from the building are still missing and firefighters are helping reunite some others, including two cats, with their owners.

All of the units have now been evacuated and the fire is now under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Residents in the area have started a fundraising campaign to help those displaced.

To make a donation, email kmvbc1@gmail.com.