Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Crews called to Chilliwack, B.C., brush fire near Highway 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 7:27 pm
The fire in Chilliwack broke out around 1 p.m. Thursday.
The fire in Chilliwack broke out around 1 p.m. Thursday. Tony Clark / Global News

Crews in Chilliwack, B.C., were called to a brush fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire is burning in difficult terrain near Yale Road West and Cannor Road.

Asst. Chief Chris Wilson with Chilliwack Fire Rescue Services said the fire is a rank three, burning moderately on the ground, and is about 800 feet from Highway 1.

It is about seven to eight hectares in size, Wilson said but is not considered out of control.

It broke out around 1 p.m. and about 45 firefighters are currently on the scene, including some members of the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Wilson said they requested helicopter assistance to help put out the fire.

He added it is not threatening any structures and is confident it will not reach the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories
Smoke can be seen coming from the fire Thursday afternoon. Credit: Tony Clark / Global News
Smoke can be seen coming from the fire Thursday afternoon. Credit: Tony Clark / Global News.
Click to play video: 'Caught on video: suspects torch car in Chilliwack' Caught on video: suspects torch car in Chilliwack
Caught on video: suspects torch car in Chilliwack – Jul 2, 2019

A lot of smoke can be seen in the area and cars driving along Highway 1 will notice the smoke as well.

It is not known at this time how the fire started.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 1Chilliwackbrush fireChilliwack fireChilliwack BCBrush fire ChilliwackChilliwack brush fireFire in ChilliwackHighway 1 Chilliwack

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers