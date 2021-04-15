Crews called to Chilliwack, B.C., brush fire near Highway 1

Send this page to someone via email

Crews in Chilliwack, B.C., were called to a brush fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire is burning in difficult terrain near Yale Road West and Cannor Road.

Asst. Chief Chris Wilson with Chilliwack Fire Rescue Services said the fire is a rank three, burning moderately on the ground, and is about 800 feet from Highway 1.

It is about seven to eight hectares in size, Wilson said but is not considered out of control.

It broke out around 1 p.m. and about 45 firefighters are currently on the scene, including some members of the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Wilson said they requested helicopter assistance to help put out the fire.

He added it is not threatening any structures and is confident it will not reach the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

Smoke can be seen coming from the fire Thursday afternoon. Credit: Tony Clark / Global News.

2:04 Caught on video: suspects torch car in Chilliwack Caught on video: suspects torch car in Chilliwack – Jul 2, 2019

A lot of smoke can be seen in the area and cars driving along Highway 1 will notice the smoke as well.

It is not known at this time how the fire started.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…