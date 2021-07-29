Fire crews battle blaze at agricultural building in Clearview, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews battled a blaze at an agricultural building in Clearview, Ont., on Wednesday night, the township’s fire chief confirmed.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the building was fully ablaze, with numerous pieces of equipment and vehicles inside, Clearview fire Chief Roree Payment told Global News.

S4,T4,P1,T1,T5,T6,T3,R1 operating at an implement shed fire, structure was nearly fully involved on arrival. Outstanding job by crews to bring the fire u see control very quickly pic.twitter.com/6fVplh47Kd — Roree Payment (@CFES_FireChief) July 29, 2021

“It appears as though the fire started in a combine (harvester) that had been used earlier in the day,” he wrote in an email.

“There were no injuries.”

Payment said the fire isn’t suspicious, so the Ontario fire marshal wasn’t notified.

He said the estimated cost of damage is $750,000.

