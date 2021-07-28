Man arrested after yelling for refund, smashing display at B.C. McDonald’s: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A recent violent outburst at a Richmond B.C. McDonald’s has landed one man in jail.

RCMP said their officers were called at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Thursday to the restaurant in the Ironwood Plaza.

Employees called police after an irate customer started yelling at them and allegedly damaging property inside, trying to upend machines and push over displays.

Video shared to social media shows the man approaching the counter, yelling about how he wants a refund for his food and then starting to cause damage inside.

When asked about possible video of the incident, Cpl. Ian Henderson of the Richmond RCMP said: “We are aware that there may be relevant video circulating on social media. However, this investigation is still ongoing and it would be inappropriate to speak to this apparent evidence at this time.”

Mounties said the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Delta, began fighting with police during his arrest. In addition, two restaurant employees and two police officers were allegedly assaulted, each sustaining minor injuries.

The suspect also had minor injuries and was treated at Richmond Hospital.

Police said he is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing and faces possible charges of mischief over $5,000, assault and assaulting a peace officer.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or captured it on video, to contact the Richmond RCMP directly at 604‐278‐1212, quoting file number 2021‐20311.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477), or visit them online.

