Suspected COVID-19 outbreak at Sherbrooke Community Centre

Sherbrooke Community Centre says a person in its community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Saskatoon facility for long-term care residents said the person is isolating and this places its Kinsmen Village in a “suspect” outbreak.

Residents and staff in the neighbourhood will be cohorted to the neigbourhood, read a Sherbrooke statement on Tuesday. It added that visitation in Kinsmen Village is now restricted to visitors who are fully vaccinated, with exceptions for end-of-life visits only.

“Fortunately, 95 per cent of residents at Sherbrooke are fully vaccinated. The efficacy rate of the vaccine after the second dose is 95 per cent for those over the age of 16,” read the statement from Sherbrooke.

“Our managers are working closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and public health officials to ensure all necessary precautions are in place and identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all residents and staff.”

“We understand how unfortunate this news is but we are encouraged that elders are in good spirits and are not showing symptoms of the virus.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority told Global News in a statement that a suspected outbreak is defined as one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a non-household setting.

“As indicated in the definition available online, a medical health officer will declare an outbreak if ‘Two or more people test positive for COVID‐19 and are all linked to a specific non-household setting.’

“Only one individual has tested positive.”

Sherbrooke Community Centre declined an interview on Wednesday.