Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 50 new cases, 43 hospitalizations

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 4:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Northern First Nations seeing COVID-19 outbreaks' Northern First Nations seeing COVID-19 outbreaks
WATCH: Two northern Saskatchewan First Nations are grappling with intense COVID-19 outbreaks and it is causing fear that the Delta variant is spreading.

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported 50 new COVID-19 cases across the province on Wednesday.

The new cases are located in the far north west (10); far north central (8); north west (1); north central (2); north east (1); Saskatoon (13); central east (3); Regina (7); south west (1); south central (1); and south east (1).  Two cases are pending residence information.

Read more: Saskatchewan residents encouraged to keep COVID-19 health measures in mind, get vaccinated

The seven-day daily average of new cases is 41 or 3.4 per 100,000.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. The total number of deaths in the province remains at 578.

Read more: Public health orders needed on Buffalo River Dene Nation to combat COVID-19: FSIN

Across Saskatchewan, there are 376 COVID-19 cases considered active.

Provincial officials are reporting the lowest number of COVID-19 patients since Nov. 9. Currently, there are 43 patients receiving care including nine in ICU.

Read more: Google rolls out COVID-19 vaccine mandate, delays workers’ return to office

Health-care workers in Saskatchewan have administered 4,562 COVID-19 vaccines since the province’s last report on Tuesday. As of Wednesday’s update, 74 per cent of those aged 12 and older have gotten their first dose of the vaccine and 63 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'How has Saskatchewan handled COVID-19 since restrictions lifted?' How has Saskatchewan handled COVID-19 since restrictions lifted?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
