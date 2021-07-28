COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 50 new cases, 43 hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported 50 new COVID-19 cases across the province on Wednesday.

The new cases are located in the far north west (10); far north central (8); north west (1); north central (2); north east (1); Saskatoon (13); central east (3); Regina (7); south west (1); south central (1); and south east (1). Two cases are pending residence information.

The seven-day daily average of new cases is 41 or 3.4 per 100,000.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. The total number of deaths in the province remains at 578.

Across Saskatchewan, there are 376 COVID-19 cases considered active.

Provincial officials are reporting the lowest number of COVID-19 patients since Nov. 9. Currently, there are 43 patients receiving care including nine in ICU.

Health-care workers in Saskatchewan have administered 4,562 COVID-19 vaccines since the province’s last report on Tuesday. As of Wednesday’s update, 74 per cent of those aged 12 and older have gotten their first dose of the vaccine and 63 per cent are fully vaccinated.