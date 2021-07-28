SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Pop-up vaccine clinic coming to Guelph’s downtown dining district

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 4:21 pm
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says it is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Guelph’s downtown dining district on Friday evening.

The clinic will be positioned at the intersection of Wyndham and Macdonell streets from 7-10 p.m. and is open to anyone who needs a first or second dose.

No appointment will be needed either, public health said.

“I would encourage anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine to come and get either their first or second dose and support the local businesses while they’re downtown,” said medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“A healthy economy depends on a healthy community. By getting the COVID-19 vaccine, you are protecting yourself and those around you and ensuring that we can continue to shop and dine safely.”

To date, more than 80 per cent of the eligible population in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 70 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Public Health said the region is “well on its way” to meeting the province’s goals to exit Step 3 of its reopening plan which requires 80 per cent of the eligible population to have at least one dose and 75 per cent fully vaccinated.

Trending Stories

“This progress is an impressive testament to all of our efforts to end this pandemic,” said Rita Isley, public health’s director of community health and chief nursing officer.

“Public health will continue to target under-vaccinated regions and demographics within the region to ensure every single person has the chance to receive two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

