SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 12:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Questions about COVID vaccines and back-to-school plans in Ontario' Questions about COVID vaccines and back-to-school plans in Ontario
It is still only July, but many parents are casting a nervous eye towards the end of summer and back to school. There is still no concrete plan from the province on what a return to class will look like, but on Tuesday one key policy was revealed. Matthew Bingley reports.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Wednesday that 2,893 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

More than 400 of the shots were first doses and just about 2,500 were second doses, public health said.

Read more: Unvaccinated students will follow stricter COVID-19 outbreak rules, Ontario’s top doctor says

The additional doses mean that nearly 187,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 69.2 per cent of the eligible population.

About 81 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 76 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 65 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 60 per cent in Dufferin County.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario caregiver calls long-term care system ‘corrupt’' Ontario caregiver calls long-term care system ‘corrupt’
Ontario caregiver calls long-term care system ‘corrupt’

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, while no new cases were reported in Wellington County.

There are 17 active cases in the city, while the county is dealing with only two.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCOVID news tagguelph covid tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers