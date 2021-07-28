Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Wednesday that 2,893 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

More than 400 of the shots were first doses and just about 2,500 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that nearly 187,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 69.2 per cent of the eligible population.

About 81 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 76 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 65 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 60 per cent in Dufferin County.

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, while no new cases were reported in Wellington County.

There are 17 active cases in the city, while the county is dealing with only two.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.

