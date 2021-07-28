Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph Ribfest returning as a drive-thru format in August

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 2:46 pm
About the only smoke rising into the sky on Saturday in Kelowna was at Ribfest in City Park, where plenty of barbecue-style food was being cooked. Here, Victor McDonald of London, Ont., slathers on the barbecue sauce. View image in full screen
About the only smoke rising into the sky on Saturday in Kelowna was at Ribfest in City Park, where plenty of barbecue-style food was being cooked. Here, Victor McDonald of London, Ont., slathers on the barbecue sauce. Global News

The Rotary Club of Guelph Trillium says its annual Ribfest is returning in August as a drive-thru format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be held in the parking lot at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute on College Avenue Aug. 27-29.

Read more: London Ribfest making a smoky return to Victoria Park for summer 2021

Last year’s Ribfest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with organizers saying then it would be impossible to separate such a large crowd.

The drive-thru allows guests to be physically distanced and it is compliant with public health orders.

“As much as we’d love to host a traditional event, we’re just not ready yet,” organizers said in a post on Facebook.

Story continues below advertisement

The three ribbers that will be on-site throughout the weekend are Billy Bones BBQ from Port Colborne, Silver Bullet BBQ from Guelph and Boss Hogs BBQ from London.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Ontario says there are no plans to roll out a vaccine passport' Ontario says there are no plans to roll out a vaccine passport
Ontario says there are no plans to roll out a vaccine passport – Jul 14, 2021

Ribfest will be running from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

There is no entry fee but donations are being accepted by the Rotary Club for local charities.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagRibfest tagGuelph Ribfest tagGuelph Rotary Club tagRotary Club of Guelph Trillium tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers