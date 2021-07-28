Guelph Ribfest returning as a drive-thru format in August

Send this page to someone via email

The Rotary Club of Guelph Trillium says its annual Ribfest is returning in August as a drive-thru format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be held in the parking lot at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute on College Avenue Aug. 27-29.

Last year’s Ribfest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with organizers saying then it would be impossible to separate such a large crowd.

The drive-thru allows guests to be physically distanced and it is compliant with public health orders.

“As much as we’d love to host a traditional event, we’re just not ready yet,” organizers said in a post on Facebook.

The three ribbers that will be on-site throughout the weekend are Billy Bones BBQ from Port Colborne, Silver Bullet BBQ from Guelph and Boss Hogs BBQ from London.

Ribfest will be running from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

There is no entry fee but donations are being accepted by the Rotary Club for local charities.

@RibfestGuelph is back as a drive-thru event August 27-29 Join Billy Bones BBQ (Canada) Silver Bullet BBQ and Boss Hogs BBQ for the ultimate BBQ experience. Come help us raise money for local charities https://t.co/YkRwnCobQh #ribfest #rotary #localcharities #rotaryguelphtrillium pic.twitter.com/YIxpMxGuFC — Ribfest Guelph (@RibfestGuelph) July 28, 2021

