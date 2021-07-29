Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Chance of showers could mean slight relief from heat

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 2:21 pm
Much needed relief in the form of rain arrives in the Okanagan on Sunday and into Monday. View image in full screen
Much needed relief in the form of rain arrives in the Okanagan on Sunday and into Monday. SkyTracker Weather

Sizzling heat returns to the Okanagan forecast to finish July, with temperatures jumping into the mid-30s on Thursday afternoon under sunny but smoky skies.

After falling to the mid-teens on Friday morning, sunshine will finish the workweek with an afternoon high of around 37 C.

The peak of the heat is expected Friday and Saturday in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
The peak of the heat is expected Friday and Saturday in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

On Saturday, as July ends and the long weekend kicks off, a further surge of hot air is expected, with a daytime high around 37 C as clouds build back in.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The big change comes Sunday, as an upper-level low approaches from the south. This will keep clouds around with a chance of showers at times and a daytime high in the low 30s.

The risk of some much-needed showers will linger into B.C. Day on Monday, with an afternoon high into the high 20s.

The first work week of August will kick off on a cooler note as well, with afternoon temperatures aiming for the low 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rain tagBC weather tagSunshine tagSmoke tagHot Weather tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagDry Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers