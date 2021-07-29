Okanagan weather: Chance of showers could mean slight relief from heat

Sizzling heat returns to the Okanagan forecast to finish July, with temperatures jumping into the mid-30s on Thursday afternoon under sunny but smoky skies.
After falling to the mid-teens on Friday morning, sunshine will finish the workweek with an afternoon high of around 37 C.
On Saturday, as July ends and the long weekend kicks off, a further surge of hot air is expected, with a daytime high around 37 C as clouds build back in.
The big change comes Sunday, as an upper-level low approaches from the south. This will keep clouds around with a chance of showers at times and a daytime high in the low 30s.
The risk of some much-needed showers will linger into B.C. Day on Monday, with an afternoon high into the high 20s.
The first work week of August will kick off on a cooler note as well, with afternoon temperatures aiming for the low 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.
