Okanagan weather: Chance of showers could mean slight relief from heat

Send this page to someone via email

Sizzling heat returns to the Okanagan forecast to finish July, with temperatures jumping into the mid-30s on Thursday afternoon under sunny but smoky skies.

After falling to the mid-teens on Friday morning, sunshine will finish the workweek with an afternoon high of around 37 C.

View image in full screen The peak of the heat is expected Friday and Saturday in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

On Saturday, as July ends and the long weekend kicks off, a further surge of hot air is expected, with a daytime high around 37 C as clouds build back in.

Story continues below advertisement

The big change comes Sunday, as an upper-level low approaches from the south. This will keep clouds around with a chance of showers at times and a daytime high in the low 30s.

The risk of some much-needed showers will linger into B.C. Day on Monday, with an afternoon high into the high 20s.

The first work week of August will kick off on a cooler note as well, with afternoon temperatures aiming for the low 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.