Canada

Trailer fire at southeast Calgary commercial building injures 3 people: EMS

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 12:29 pm
Calgary firefighters battle a blaze at a trailer parked at the loading dock of Stericycle in Southeast Calgary on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Calgary firefighters battle a blaze at a trailer parked at the loading dock of Stericycle in Southeast Calgary on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Loren Andreae / Global News

Calgary EMS said three people were rushed to hospital with serious burns on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the city’s southeast.

EMS said the victims were between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

Calgary firefighters battle a blaze at a trailer parked at the loading dock of Stericycle in Southeast Calgary on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters battle a blaze at a trailer parked at the loading dock of Stericycle in Southeast Calgary on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Loren Andreae / Global News

Two other people were assessed at the scene and determined to be in stable condition, EMS said.

It appears the fire started at a trailer at the loading dock of a commercial building located at 10905 48 Street S.E. just before 9:30 a.m.

More to come… 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
