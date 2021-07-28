Trailer fire at southeast Calgary commercial building injures 3 people: EMS

Calgary EMS said three people were rushed to hospital with serious burns on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the city’s southeast.
EMS said the victims were between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.
Two other people were assessed at the scene and determined to be in stable condition, EMS said.
It appears the fire started at a trailer at the loading dock of a commercial building located at 10905 48 Street S.E. just before 9:30 a.m.
More to come…
