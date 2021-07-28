Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in south Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 11:48 am
ASIRT has been called in to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in the area of Gateway Boulevard and 54 Avenue that occurred Tuesday, July 27, 2021. View image in full screen
ASIRT has been called in to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in the area of Gateway Boulevard and 54 Avenue that occurred Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Global N

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in south Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Just before 9:40 p.m., Edmonton police were called to a hotel in the area of 53 Avenue and Calgary Trail.

Police said in a news release Wednesday morning that it was reported to them that a man was damaging vehicles and shooting a firearm in the parking lot.

Read more: ASIRT to investigate Edmonton police chase that ended with crash on Jasper Avenue

The suspect ran off on foot and was located by tactical officers about 10 minutes later in the area of Gateway Boulevard and 54 Avenue.

Police said tactical members got out of their vehicle and “engaged the suspect,” who once again fled on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Following a foot chase, police said a confrontation occurred, which led officers to discharge their firearms, police said.

Trending Stories

It’s not known how many shots were fired.

EMS attended to the suspect but he was declared dead, according to police.

Police said a firearm was located at the scene.

No police officers were injured in the shooting.

The EPS said it would not comment further on the incident. ASIRT took to Twitter Wednesday morning to say it was investigating.

ASIRT is called upon to investigate serious injury or death that may have been caused by police and serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagEdmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagPolice Shooting tagASIRT tagAlberta Serious Incident Response Team tagOfficer-Involved Shooting tagEdmonton shooting tagEdmonton police shooting tagFatal police shooting tagCalgary Trail tagGateway Boulevard tagSouth Edmonton shooting tagGateway Boulevard police shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers