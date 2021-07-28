ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in south Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Just before 9:40 p.m., Edmonton police were called to a hotel in the area of 53 Avenue and Calgary Trail.

Police said in a news release Wednesday morning that it was reported to them that a man was damaging vehicles and shooting a firearm in the parking lot.

Read more: ASIRT to investigate Edmonton police chase that ended with crash on Jasper Avenue

The suspect ran off on foot and was located by tactical officers about 10 minutes later in the area of Gateway Boulevard and 54 Avenue.

Police said tactical members got out of their vehicle and “engaged the suspect,” who once again fled on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Following a foot chase, police said a confrontation occurred, which led officers to discharge their firearms, police said.

It’s not known how many shots were fired.

EMS attended to the suspect but he was declared dead, according to police.

Police said a firearm was located at the scene.

No police officers were injured in the shooting.

The EPS said it would not comment further on the incident. ASIRT took to Twitter Wednesday morning to say it was investigating.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @edmontonpolice officer-involved shooting that took place last night and resulted in the death of a man. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) July 28, 2021

ASIRT is called upon to investigate serious injury or death that may have been caused by police and serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Advertisement