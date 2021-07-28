While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Tuesday, Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada made history at the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday, setting a new national medal record for a Summer Games athlete while several rowers advanced to final rounds.

Here’s what you may have missed so far during overnight competition in Japan.

Swimming

The big story out of Wednesday was Penny Oleksiak’s bronze medal win in the women’s 200-metre freestyle swim.

Not only was it her second medal of the Tokyo Games, it was the 21-year-old’s sixth Olympic medal of her young career, making her the most decorated Canadian athlete in the history of the Summer Games.

Oleksiak is also now tied with speed skater Cindy Klassen and cyclist and speed skater Clara Hughes for the most medals won by a Canadian in any Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Sydney Pickrem was unable to win her own medal in the women’s 200-metre individual medley, finishing sixth in the final.

On the men’s side, Joshua Liendo Edwards and Yuri Kisil finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 100-metre freestyle semifinal.

Rowing

Canada also missed out on a medal in the women’s double sculls final, finishing last in the field of six.

In the “petite” finals for the men’s and women’s four — which did not end in medals — the Canadian women finished fourth while the men placed second.

Patrick Keane and Maxwell Lattimer finished fifth in the men’s lightweight double sculls semifinal race, while Jill Moffatt and Jennifer Casson placed sixth in the women’s semifinal — putting both teams in the “petite” finals on Thursday.

The men’s pair rowers Kai Langerfeld and Conlin McCabe made it into the medal final after finishing third in their semifinal race, as did the women’s pair of Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens. Both events take place Thursday.

Canada also scored a place in Friday’s women’s eight medal final after finishing second in the repechage on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Winning women keep up Canada’s medal streak in Tokyo Games Winning women keep up Canada’s medal streak in Tokyo Games

Volleyball

Canada managed to shut out Iran 3-0 in the men’s preliminary round, bouncing back from Monday’s loss to Japan. The team will next face Venezuela on Friday.

Water Polo

Canada annihilated South Africa in the latest match of the women’s preliminary round with a 21-1 victory.

The team will get to rest until Sunday when it faces the Netherlands.

Badminton

Michelle Li dominated Slovakia’s Martina Repiska by winning both sets in women’s singles group play, her second win of the Games.

Boxing

Tammara Thibeault defeated Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Ryabets by winning four of five rounds in the women’s middleweight preliminary rounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Caroline Veyre wasn’t as successful, falling to Italy’s Irma Testa across all five rounds in the women’s featherweight quarterfinal.

Rugby Sevens

After New Zealand blocked the men’s team from advancing to the finals Tuesday, Canada fell to the United States 21-14 in their first placing match of the day.

They ultimately placed eighth in the competition after losing to Australia 26-7 in their final placing match.

Sailing

Jacob Saunders and Oliver Bone finished 12th in their first race of the day in the men’s two-person 470 dinghy team. They later finished 17th in the second race.

In the men’s 49er skiff event, William Jones and Evan DuPaul finished 19th in the first race, were disqualified in the second race and finished 16th in the third and final race of the day.

Tom Ramshaw managed an 11th-place finish in his first race of the men’s one-person heavyweight dinghy event, later placing 14th in his second race.

The women’s RS:X windsurfer event saw Nikola Girke finish 23rd, 24th and 22nd in her three races of the day.

Finally, in the women’s 49er FX skiff event, Alexandra Ten Hove and Mariah Millen finished 16th in the first race and 15th in both the second and third races.

Story continues below advertisement

Canoe Slalom

Hayley Daniels finished 20th in her first run of the qualifying heats in women’s canoe slalom, later placing 21st in the second run.

In the men’s kayak event, Michael Tayler placed 20th in his first run before finishing 24th in the second.

Both Daniels and Tayler will miss out on moving into the semifinals of their respective events.

Cycling

The women’s road cycling individual time trial saw Leah Kirchmann finish 12th and Karol-Ann Canuel place 14th.

In the men’s time trial, Hugo Houle managed a 13th-place finish.

5:03 Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s women continue winning streak with 1st gold, bronze medals Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s women continue winning streak with 1st gold, bronze medals