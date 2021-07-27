SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canada’s Penny Oleksiak wins record 6th medal at Tokyo Olympics in swimming

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 9:46 pm
Canada's Penny Oleksiak competes in the women's 200m freestyle semifinal event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Canada's Penny Oleksiak competes in the women's 200m freestyle semifinal event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

Canada’s Penny Oleksiak has won her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics and sixth of her career, taking bronze in the women’s 200-metre freestyle swim Wednesday.

The medal makes Oleksiak the most decorated Canadian athlete to ever compete at the Summer Games.

Her six-medal haul also ties her with the most decorated Canadian athletes in any Olympics, joining speed skater Cindy Klassen and cyclist and speed skater Clara Hughes in the record books.

Read more: Olympics medal count: Here’s who won the most medals during the Tokyo Games

The win comes after Oleksiak’s silver medal in the women’s 100-metre freestyle relay, which she won with three other teammates on Sunday.

Trending Stories

It’s also the latest medal won by Canada’s women swimming team, which has earned a gold in the 100-metre butterfly and a silver in the 100-metre backstroke.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to her two Tokyo medals, Oleksiak won four medals at the 2016 Games in Rio, the first Canadian ever to do so. She was also Canada’s youngest-ever Olympic champion at just 16 years old.

Oleksiak will continue to seek her third medal of the Games later on Wednesday when she swims in the 100-metre freestyle semifinal.

More to come…

