Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Wednesday night, Thursday morning

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday, including the debut of golf and a chance for medals in rowing.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Wednesday evening and continue overnight into Thursday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada will be marked with starting times. Medal events will be marked in bold.

Golf – 6:30 p.m. ET

The first day of golf at the Tokyo Games will see the men hit the links for their first round starting at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, with Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes representing Canada.

Rowing – 7:50 p.m. ET

The Canadian men’s and women’s lightweight double sculls teams will compete in the “petite” finals after missing out on the medal finals. Patrick Keane and Maxwell Lattimer will row for the men at 7:50 p.m. ET Wednesday, followed by Jill Moffatt and Jennifer Casson rowing at 8 p.m. ET.

At 8:18 p.m. ET, Kai Langerfeld and Conlin McCabe will row in the men’s pair final after placing third in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens will then race in the women’s pair final at 8:30 p.m. ET, following a third-place semifinal finish.

In the single sculls semifinals, Carling Zeeman will row in the women’s event at 9:50 p.m. ET, followed by Trevor Jones rowing for the men at 10 p.m. ET. Both finished second in their semifinal events the day before.

Shooting – 8 p.m. ET

Lynda Kiejko will compete in the women’s 25-metre pistol precision qualifier starting at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Rugby Sevens – 8:30 p.m. ET

It’s the women’s turn to try and earn a rugby sevens medal for Canada after the men were eliminated in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The women’s team will play their first match of the Games against Brazil at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, followed quickly by a face-off with Fiji at 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

Basketball – 9 p.m. ET

The Canadian women’s team plays its second match of the Games at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, taking on South Korea.

Canada will be seeking to bounce back from its 72-68 loss to Serbia on Monday.

Beach Volleyball – 9 p.m. ET

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will look to keep their winning streak alive, facing off in their third match of the Games against Switzerland at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The pair have shut out Germany and the Netherlands so far in Tokyo, finishing 2-0 in both matches.

Then at 8 a.m. ET Thursday, Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson will take on Brazil in their own preliminary round match. The duo are holding a 1-1 record after falling to China over the weekend, only to go on and defeat Argentina on Tuesday.

Hockey – 9 p.m. ET

The men’s hockey team will try to break its three-game losing streak, meanwhile, as it faces Belgium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday.

So far, Canada has been unable to break through in the qualifying rounds, losing to the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain.

Judo – 10 p.m. ET

Shady Elnahas will face Ivan Remarenco of the United Arab Emirates in the men’s under-100 kilogram elimination round, which kicks off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Sailing – 11:05 p.m. ET

The men’s 49er skiff team will run its next two races beginning at 11:05 p.m. ET Wednesday.

At 11:15 p.m. ET, Sarah Douglas will continue her way through the qualifying rounds of the women’s one-person laser radical dinghy event by kicking off the first of her next two races.

Nikola Gurke will then begin the first of her three races of the day in the women’s RS:X windsurfer event at 12:05 a.m. ET Thursday.

At 1:35 a.m. ET, Tom Ramshaw will begin his fifth race of the Games in the men’s one-person heavyweight finn dinghy event, which will be followed by his sixth race.

And at 2:05 a.m. ET, Canada will run two more races in the men’s two-person 470 dinghy event.

Swimming – 6:12 a.m. ET

A new set of qualifying rounds for Canada kicks off at 6:12 a.m. ET Thursday, when Summer McIntosh competes in the second heat of the women’s 800-metre freestyle swim.

Then at 6:59 a.m. ET, Joshua Liendo Edwards races in the seventh heat of the men’s 100-metre butterfly.

The fourth heat of the women’s 200-metre backstroke at 7:16 a.m. ET will include two Canadians who have both already won silver medals in Tokyo, Taylor Ruck and Kylie Masse.

At 7:21 a.m. ET, Canada will compete in the first heat of the mixed four-person 100-metre medley relay.

