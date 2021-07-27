Pair charged in Platt’s Lane break and enter, vehicle theft: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges in connection with a break and enter investigation over the weekend that saw a vehicle stolen, London police say.

The incident happened on Sunday when police responded to a home on Platt’s Lane for a break and enter. A red 2016 four-door Mazda sedan had been stolen from the address, police said.

Officers on bike patrol near Queens Avenue and Elizabeth Street witnessed the vehicle around 1 p.m. and the vehicle was stopped soon after in the 700 block of Dundas Street, police said.

Two people were taken into custody and property stolen from the Platt’s Lane address was seized, police said.

The accused, a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, are jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, break enter and theft, and theft of motor vehicle.

The man is also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.