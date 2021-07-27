Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pair charged in Platt’s Lane break and enter, vehicle theft: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted July 27, 2021 4:14 pm
London police vehicles in police parking garage, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
London police vehicles in police parking garage, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

Two people are facing charges in connection with a break and enter investigation over the weekend that saw a vehicle stolen, London police say.

The incident happened on Sunday when police responded to a home on Platt’s Lane for a break and enter. A red 2016 four-door Mazda sedan had been stolen from the address, police said.

Officers on bike patrol near Queens Avenue and Elizabeth Street witnessed the vehicle around 1 p.m. and the vehicle was stopped soon after in the 700 block of Dundas Street, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Grimsby teen arrested, 2nd person still wanted in Sunday shooting, London police say

Two people were taken into custody and property stolen from the Platt’s Lane address was seized, police said.

The accused, a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, are jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, break enter and theft, and theft of motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagBreak And Enter tagLondon Police Service tagVehicle Theft tagLondon crime tagLondon Ontario crime tagplatt's lane tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers