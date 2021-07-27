Suspect charged with attempted murder in connection with Pickering shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a suspect has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Pickering last year.

Police said that on Sept. 25, officers went to a home in the area of Whites Road and Sheppard Avenue for reports of a shooting and found a male victim with gunshot wounds.

Officers said that after a 10-month investigation, a suspect was arrested on Monday and charged with numerous offences.

Toronto resident Colin Olafemi, 32, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, firearms offences and possessing stolen property.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2565/2526 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

0:23 Firefighter hospitalized after Toronto Street blaze Firefighter hospitalized after Toronto Street blaze