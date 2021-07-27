Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with attempted murder in connection with Pickering shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 2:44 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and officer. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and officer. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a suspect has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Pickering last year.

Police said that on Sept. 25, officers went to a home in the area of Whites Road and Sheppard Avenue for reports of a shooting and found a male victim with gunshot wounds.

Officers said that after a 10-month investigation, a suspect was arrested on Monday and charged with numerous offences.

Toronto resident Colin Olafemi, 32, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, firearms offences and possessing stolen property.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2565/2526 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

