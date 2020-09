Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a male victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Pickering on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue at around 12:35 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot and taken to a Toronto trauma centre by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

More to come.

Officers are responding to a shooting on Sheppard Ave in Pickering. One male has been shot and being taken by ambulance to a Toronto area trauma centre. More info to follow. Media officer responding shortly. More info on suspect(s) to follow. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) September 25, 2020

