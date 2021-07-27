Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found dead in Campbellton; New Brunswick RCMP investigating as ‘suspicious’

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 2:34 pm
Man found dead in Campbellton; New Brunswick RCMP investigating as ‘suspicious’ - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a “suspicious death” after the body of a 38-year old man was found in Campbellton.

RCMP said in a news release they found the body lying on the ground next to a home on Tingley Crescent Tuesday morning.

“The identity of the man is not being released at this time as part of the investigation,” police said.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating suspicious death in Pont-Landry, N.B.

That same morning, at around 7:50 a.m., police found a second man in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Senior High School.

Trending Stories

Police said the 48-year-old man was taken into custody, however, the RCMP is still trying to figure out whether the man was involved in the suspicious death incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Suspect in 2016 Saint John murder appears in provincial court' Suspect in 2016 Saint John murder appears in provincial court
Suspect in 2016 Saint John murder appears in provincial court – Jul 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Suspicious Death tagNew Brunswick RCMP tagcambellton crime tagdeath Campbellton tagdeath Tingley Crescent tagNew Brunswick death tagsuspicious death Campbellton tagsuspicious death in NB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers