Man found dead in Campbellton; New Brunswick RCMP investigating as ‘suspicious’

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a “suspicious death” after the body of a 38-year old man was found in Campbellton.
RCMP said in a news release they found the body lying on the ground next to a home on Tingley Crescent Tuesday morning.
“The identity of the man is not being released at this time as part of the investigation,” police said.
That same morning, at around 7:50 a.m., police found a second man in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Senior High School.
Police said the 48-year-old man was taken into custody, however, the RCMP is still trying to figure out whether the man was involved in the suspicious death incident.
