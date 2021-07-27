Man found dead in Campbellton; New Brunswick RCMP investigating as ‘suspicious’

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a “suspicious death” after the body of a 38-year old man was found in Campbellton.

RCMP said in a news release they found the body lying on the ground next to a home on Tingley Crescent Tuesday morning.

“The identity of the man is not being released at this time as part of the investigation,” police said.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating suspicious death in Pont-Landry, N.B.

That same morning, at around 7:50 a.m., police found a second man in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Senior High School.

Police said the 48-year-old man was taken into custody, however, the RCMP is still trying to figure out whether the man was involved in the suspicious death incident.

Story continues below advertisement

1:15 Suspect in 2016 Saint John murder appears in provincial court Suspect in 2016 Saint John murder appears in provincial court – Jul 5, 2021