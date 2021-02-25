Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death in Pont-Landry, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 3:10 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 49-year-old woman in a town approximately 85 kilometres northeast of Miramichi.

Police say officers were called to Chemin W Gautreau in Pont-Landry at approximately 2 p.m. for reports of a dead woman.

Read more: Police investigate home invasion, abduction in Bedford, N.S.

The woman’s body had been found by a passerby.

RCMP say an autopsy will be conducted on Friday to help determine the exact cause of death.

Read more: Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear appeal in the murder case against William Sandeson

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call police at 1-888-506-7267 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

