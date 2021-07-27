3 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, no deaths

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 levels in Ottawa are holding steady so far this week, according to the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. That’s down from the seven new cases reported on Monday.

The incidence rate for new infections stands at 3.9 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents in the past week.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city held steady at 42 in the latest report.

There remains one person in hospital locally with COVID-19, according to OPH.

There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city as of Tuesday.

The latest vaccination update showed that 70 per cent of adults aged 18 and older in Ottawa had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.

