SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

3 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, no deaths

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 2:17 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no deaths related to the virus. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no deaths related to the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

COVID-19 levels in Ottawa are holding steady so far this week, according to the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. That’s down from the seven new cases reported on Monday.

The incidence rate for new infections stands at 3.9 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents in the past week.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city held steady at 42 in the latest report.

There remains one person in hospital locally with COVID-19, according to OPH.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ford supports rapid COVID-19 testing regime for unvaccinated health workers, won’t force policy on hospitals

Story continues below advertisement

There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city as of Tuesday.

The latest vaccination update showed that 70 per cent of adults aged 18 and older in Ottawa had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says vaccines push to continue as majority of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated' Trudeau says vaccines push to continue as majority of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated
Trudeau says vaccines push to continue as majority of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid vaccines tagOttawa covid deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers