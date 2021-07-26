7 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 70% of adults double vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health says 70 per cent of residents aged 18 and older in the city have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday as the weekly pace of vaccinations continues to fall off.

Some 638,520 Ottawa residents have received their second shot, according to OPH’s latest update, marking 69 per cent of those aged 12 and older and 70 per cent of adults. Single-dose vaccination rates remain at 83 per cent in the city.

The pace of vaccinations continued to decline this past week, with 62,583 doses administered across the city from July 18 to 24, down from 104,894 doses the week before.

Ottawa health officials said last week that the next phase of the vaccine rollout will be more targeted, with fewer mass vaccination sites and more pop-up clinics open to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, OPH reported seven new cases of COVID-19 locally on Monday, following increases of one new case on Sunday and six cases on Saturday.

There were no new deaths or outbreaks related to COVID-19 in the most recent OPH report.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 42. The city’s weekly positivity rate ticked up to 0.6 per cent as of Monday.

One patient is in hospital locally with COVID-19, according to OPH.

2:19 Could Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination drive slowdown fuel another surge? Could Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination drive slowdown fuel another surge?