Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Northwestern Ontario sees 17 new fires burning Tuesday as evacuations continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2021 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Thousands forced to flee First Nation communities due to Ontario wildfires' Thousands forced to flee First Nation communities due to Ontario wildfires
Thousands of people have been forced to flee First Nation communities in northern Ontario as wildfires ravage communities. More than 3,000 people have had to be evacuated and about 5,000 more may still need to leave. Morganne Campbell has more.

DRYDEN, Ont. — Seventeen new wildfires are burning in Northwestern Ontario as evacuations continue for thousands of people living in remote and rural areas of the province.

There are now 148 active fires burning, with 44 of those not under control, 12 being held, 27 under control and 65 being monitored.

Read more: More than 3,000 people evacuated from northern Ontario First Nations due to wildfires

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the forest-fire hazard is “high” with “extreme areas” in Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Red Lake.

Trending Stories

A moderate to low hazard is in Nipigon and the eastern part of Sioux Lookout.

In the northeast part of Ontario, no new fires have been discovered, keeping the current number of burning blazes at nine, with only two under control and seven being observed.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire hazard in the northeast is low to moderate across the region.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke causes air quality concerns across Canada' Wildfire smoke causes air quality concerns across Canada
© 2021 The Canadian Press
First Nations tagThunder Bay tagOntario First Nations tagNorthwestern Ontario tagSioux Lookout tagNorthern Ontario Wildfires tagNorthwestern Ontario wildfires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers