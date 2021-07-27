B.C. to update next steps in COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials will be providing an update Tuesday morning on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Penny Ballem, head of B.C.’s immunization efforts, are set to speak at 10 a.m. That will be broadcast live here, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Officials are expected to discuss what the government will do to target people who have not received the COVID vaccine.

In B.C., 80.6 per cent of people 12 years and older have received their first dose, while just over 61 per cent have received a second dose.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada now has enough COVID vaccines to immunize every eligible person in the country.

Speaking from the vaccine clinic at the Moncton Coliseum in New Brunswick, Trudeau said the country has now received more than 66 million doses.

Currently, Canadians aged 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine. Those under 18 are only able to get Pfizer.

Elsewhere, there are more calls for Canada to implement a “centralized, Canada-wide approach” to be used to confirm vaccination status internationally and domestically.

In a letter to Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan, Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman writes that without interprovincial harmonization, Canada risks making life unpredictable for individuals and employers during an “already uncertain time.”

“Implementing proof-of-immunization would both encourage more Canadians to get vaccinated and allow more businesses to safely reopen and remain open with the possibility of future outbreaks still uncertain,” Huberman said in a release on Monday.

Currently, B.C. is advising those who have not been fully immunized to wear masks indoors, while those who have had both shots are not required to do so. The challenge is there is no tool to publicly determine who has or has not been vaccinated.

This story will be updated following the 10 a.m. PT media event.