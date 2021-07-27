SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. to update next steps in COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 12:06 pm
B.C. updates its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on Tuesday, July 27. View image in full screen
B.C. updates its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on Tuesday, July 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

B.C. health officials will be providing an update Tuesday morning on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Penny Ballem, head of B.C.’s immunization efforts, are set to speak at 10 a.m. That will be broadcast live here, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Officials are expected to discuss what the government will do to target people who have not received the COVID vaccine.

B.C. family doctors hope to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to patients

Read more: Surrey Board of Trade calls for widely used ‘proof of immunization’ for travel and businesses

In B.C., 80.6 per cent of people 12 years and older have received their first dose, while just over 61 per cent have received a second dose.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada now has enough COVID vaccines to immunize every eligible person in the country.

Trending Stories

Speaking from the vaccine clinic at the Moncton Coliseum in New Brunswick, Trudeau said the country has now received more than 66 million doses.

Currently, Canadians aged 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine. Those under 18 are only able to get Pfizer.

Businesses prepare to welcome foreign tourists – Jul 16, 2021

Read more: Canada now has enough COVID-19 vaccines for everyone eligible: Trudeau

Elsewhere, there are more calls for Canada to implement a “centralized, Canada-wide approach” to be used to confirm vaccination status internationally and domestically.

In a letter to Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan, Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman writes that without interprovincial harmonization, Canada risks making life unpredictable for individuals and employers during an “already uncertain time.”

“Implementing proof-of-immunization would both encourage more Canadians to get vaccinated and allow more businesses to safely reopen and remain open with the possibility of future outbreaks still uncertain,” Huberman said in a release on Monday.

Currently, B.C. is advising those who have not been fully immunized to wear masks indoors, while those who have had both shots are not required to do so. The challenge is there is no tool to publicly determine who has or has not been vaccinated.

This story will be updated following the 10 a.m. PT media event.

