Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make vaccine announcement in Moncton

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 9:32 am
Justin Trudeau is expected to make an announcement about vaccines in New Brunswick on Monday. View image in full screen
Justin Trudeau is expected to make an announcement about vaccines in New Brunswick on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting the Maritimes on Tuesday, the latest in a series of campaign-style stops amid speculation about a possible upcoming federal election.

According to his itinerary, Trudeau is expected to make an announcement regarding vaccines at the Moncton Coliseum at 11 a.m. That announcement will be live-streamed here.

Trudeau tweeted that he was in New Brunswick on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also visited New Brunswick recently, making a stop at Clinic 554 in Fredericton alongside MP Jenica Atwin.

Trudeau will also visit P.E.I. later Tuesday afternoon, where he will attend a private meeting with Premier Dennis King at 4 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., he will make an announcement and hold a media availability at Carrefour de l’Isle-Saint-Jean, joined by the province’s minister of families, children and social development, the minister of education and lifelong learning, and the minister responsible for the status of women.

It’s expected that announcement will involve $10-per-day childcare, which the Trudeau Liberals have already promised to implement within the next five years.

The prime minister has already announced subsidized childcare deals with Nova Scotia, B.C. and Yukon.

Trudeau didn’t announce any plans yet this week to visit Nova Scotia, the most populous Maritime province.

