SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Surrey Board of Trade calls for widely used ‘proof of immunization’ for travel and businesses

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 8:42 pm
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Vancouver Convention Centre. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Simon Little / Global News

The Surrey Board of Trade is calling for a “centralized, Canada-wide approach” to be used to confirm COVID-19 vaccination status internationally and domestically.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan, board CEO Anita Huberman writes that without interprovincial harmonization, Canada risks making life unpredictable for individuals and employers during an “already uncertain time.”

“Implementing proof-of-immunization would both encourage more Canadians to get vaccinated and allow more businesses to safely reopen and remain open with the possibility of future outbreaks still uncertain,” Huberman said in a release on Monday.

“Public health restrictions, such as capacity limits, could then be modified accordingly based on the lower risk involved with close contact among fully vaccinated individuals. Encouraging people to get vaccinated will reduce possible impacts to mutations.”

Read more: B.C. Human Rights Commissioner issues guidelines on proof-of-vaccination requirements

Story continues below advertisement

Proof of vaccination in private businesses has been controversial.

Businesses have raised concerns about how they would enforce getting someone to prove they’ve gotten vaccinated, and the province has said repeatedly there will be no proof needed for public services.

Currently, the province is advising those who have not been fully immunized to wear masks indoors, while those who have had both shots are not required to do so. The challenge is there is no tool to publicly determine who has or has not been vaccinated.

Trending Stories

“Certainly, there are equity, security, privacy, and human right considerations, but as a short-term solution, there is a way to implement some type of proof-of-immunization strategy,” Huberman said.

“The current risks stem from the unvaccinated and the potential for them to generate more variations (mutations) of the current viruses.”

Click to play video: 'UBC student union calls for mandatory masks in classrooms, vaccines in residences' UBC student union calls for mandatory masks in classrooms, vaccines in residences
UBC student union calls for mandatory masks in classrooms, vaccines in residences

So far, 80.6 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose vaccine, and 61.3 per cent have received their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba uses proof-of-immunization cards or digital QR codes to confer additional benefits to card holders and accelerate reopening of facilities and major events that remain heavily restricted.

Click to play video: 'Loosened restriction for B.C. long-term care residents visits now in place' Loosened restriction for B.C. long-term care residents visits now in place
Loosened restriction for B.C. long-term care residents visits now in place

In the letter, the board of trade uses the example of requiring proof upon entry at large event venues and arena concerts or expanding visitation capacity at long-term care homes and hospitals.

“To protect individual privacy, the QR code and card only show the person’s name and vaccination status when scanned,” it suggested.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagVaccine tagvaccine passports tagbc covid update tagSurrey News tagVaccine Proof tagproof of immuinization tagvaccine required tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers