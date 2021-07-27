Police charge woman with impaired driving after fatal west London crash

Police have laid impaired driving charges in connection with a fatal collision in early July that killed one and injured two in the west end of London, Ont.
The three-vehicle collision took place around 7:15 p.m. on July 8 in the area of Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road.
A female passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
Police have identified her as 39-year-old Courtney Ovens, of London.
An 18-year-old man suffered minor injuries and a 19-year-old woman suffered significant injuries, police say.
A 24-year-old West Lorne woman has been charged with two counts each of impaired operation of a vehicle and driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. She is also facing two charges for impaired driving causing death.
The accused is scheduled to appear in London Court on Oct. 12.
— with files from Jake Jeffrey
