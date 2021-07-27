SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Simone Biles out of Olympics team gymnastics competition

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 7:45 am
Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. View image in full screen
Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has been pulled from the team gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

After a disappointing vault in the first rotation of the women’s team event, the American was signified by an ‘R’ on the competitor list before the bars began, indicating she would not continue in the competition.

According to an official Olympic Twitter account, Biles was attended to by a trainer after her vault, and returned to the arena with her foot strapped heavily. Her teammate Jordan Chiles performed on the uneven bars in her place.

Story continues below advertisement

The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed she would play no further part in the team event, but said she would still receive a medal if the heavily favored U.S. ended up on the podium.

Trending Stories

Biles is chasing the six gold medals she needs to become the most-decorated woman in Olympics history. She won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

-with files from Reuters

