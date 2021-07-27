Simone Biles out of Olympics team gymnastics competition

Send this page to someone via email

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has been pulled from the team gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

After a disappointing vault in the first rotation of the women’s team event, the American was signified by an ‘R’ on the competitor list before the bars began, indicating she would not continue in the competition.

According to an official Olympic Twitter account, Biles was attended to by a trainer after her vault, and returned to the arena with her foot strapped heavily. Her teammate Jordan Chiles performed on the uneven bars in her place.

Biles has returned to arena with her foot strapped heavily. Jordan Chiles will perform next on the uneven bars in Biles's place. — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 27, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed she would play no further part in the team event, but said she would still receive a medal if the heavily favored U.S. ended up on the podium.

Biles is chasing the six gold medals she needs to become the most-decorated woman in Olympics history. She won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

-with files from Reuters