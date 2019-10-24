Simone Biles stuns with twisting backflip before World Series pitch

Send this page to someone via email

Throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game is largely a ceremonial job. You show up, wave to the crowd, then try not to embarrass yourself while you throw the ball toward home plate.

But if they gave out medals for the first pitch, Simone Biles would win gold.

The U.S. Olympian showed off her incredible abilities before Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday when she executed a backflip with a twist before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

READ MORE: Washington Nationals head to World Series for first time in team history

Biles pulled off the move while wearing jeans, sneakers and a jersey from her hometown Houston Astros.

The Astros hailed her for “flipping out for the gold” on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

The Astros are facing off against the Washington Nationals for the MLB title.

It wasn’t Biles’ first time on the mound. She threw the first pitch for an Astros game back in July 2016, when she pulled off a forward flip before her throw.

Check out Houston's own @Simone_Biles throwing out the first pitch at the @astros game on July 4th! pic.twitter.com/NJS4H2Hipj — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) July 4, 2016

The 22-year-old set an all-time medal record in gymnastics earlier this month when she won her 24th and 25th medals at the world championships in Germany.

Perhaps she can share a few secrets of her success with her hometown Astros, who trail the Nationals 0-2 in their best-of-seven series.

Story continues below advertisement