Downtown Winnipeg gas leak shuts down part of Broadway

A gas leak in downtown Winnipeg has forced some street closures Monday night.

Winnipeg police say Broadway between Smith and Donald is closed in both directions while southbound Donald between St. Mary and Broadway is also shut down.

The leak is due to a construction crew hitting a gas line, according to police.

A crew is working near 379 Broadway to repair a natural gas line that was blowing earlier. A contractor doing street work hit a valve. Crews are on site and gas was shut off as of 7:25 pm — no estimated time for completed repairs. We’re working as safely and quickly as possible. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) July 27, 2021

No word on how long the fix will take, but the city says gas is venting safely into to the atmosphere at this time.

Residents should avoid the area and drivers should choose an alternate route.

A construction crew hit a gas line near Broadway/Donald. Traffic is currently closed both direction on Broadway btwn Smith & Donald. Also closed is S/B Donald btwn St Mary & Broadway. Will update once open — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 26, 2021