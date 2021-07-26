Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Downtown Winnipeg gas leak shuts down part of Broadway

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 8:07 pm
Downtown Winnipeg gas leak shuts down part of Broadway - image View image in full screen
Shane Gibson/Global News

A gas leak in downtown Winnipeg has forced some street closures Monday night.

Winnipeg police say Broadway between Smith and Donald is closed in both directions while southbound Donald between St. Mary and Broadway is also shut down.

The leak is due to a construction crew hitting a gas line, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

No word on how long the fix will take, but the city says gas is venting safely into to the atmosphere at this time.

Trending Stories

Residents should avoid the area and drivers should choose an alternate route.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagDowntown Winnipeg tagBroadway tagGas Leak tagDonald tagGas Line tagSt. mary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers