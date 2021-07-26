Downtown Winnipeg gas leak shuts down part of Broadway

A gas leak in downtown Winnipeg has forced some street closures Monday night.
Winnipeg police say Broadway between Smith and Donald is closed in both directions while southbound Donald between St. Mary and Broadway is also shut down.
The leak is due to a construction crew hitting a gas line, according to police.
No word on how long the fix will take, but the city says gas is venting safely into to the atmosphere at this time.
Residents should avoid the area and drivers should choose an alternate route.
