Road to Rock the Park series to host concert at Delaware Speedway this fall

An outdoor concert at a racetrack west of London, Ont., has been announced as part of the Road to Rock the Park series.

On Sept. 23, Delaware Speedway will host a concert of up to 4,000 people in attendance.

Jones Entertainment Group (JEG) has partnered with the Delaware Group to host the event as a kickoff concert to its Great Canadian Race Weekend starting Sept. 24.

The Delaware Speedway Road to Rock the Park will feature Canadian country singer Dean Brody as headliner along with several other artists.

“It’s the first large outdoor event in literally two years, (so) be excited,” Brad Jones, the president of JEG, told 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs on London Live.

He says the venue will have a lawn area, people can stand and dance on the tracks, and there will be a VIP section with reserved tables and seating.

“We’ll be working with the health unit and if masks are mandatory, our security and the OPP will make sure everybody keeps their masks on,” Jones said, adding the event is family-friendly.

Tickets go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at rockthepark.ca.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Humane Society London & Middlesex.

The Road to Rock the Park is a series of performances leading up to Rock the Park in July 2022, where four nights of music take place in London.

JUST ANNOUNCED! The Road to Rock The Park powered by https://t.co/9OmUbyL38m continues at Delaware Speedway on Sept 23 FT @deanbrody + @jamesbarkerband + @JadeEagleson + special guests TBA! Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM! pic.twitter.com/wfc5fM2b1U — Rock The Park (@RockTheParkLDN) July 26, 2021

