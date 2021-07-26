Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Road to Rock the Park series to host concert at Delaware Speedway this fall

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 26, 2021 5:07 pm
The Delaware Speedway Road to Rock the Park will feature headliner Canadian country singer Dean Brody and several other artists. .
The Delaware Speedway Road to Rock the Park will feature headliner Canadian country singer Dean Brody and several other artists. . Pal Szilagyi Palko / EyeEm

An outdoor concert at a racetrack west of London, Ont., has been announced as part of the Road to Rock the Park series.

On Sept. 23, Delaware Speedway will host a concert of up to 4,000 people in attendance.

Jones Entertainment Group (JEG) has partnered with the Delaware Group to host the event as a kickoff concert to its Great Canadian Race Weekend starting Sept. 24.

Read more: London, Ont. summer patio concert series facing cancellation due to changes in reopening plan

The Delaware Speedway Road to Rock the Park will feature Canadian country singer Dean Brody as headliner along with several other artists.

“It’s the first large outdoor event in literally two years, (so) be excited,” Brad Jones, the president of JEG, told 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs on London Live.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the venue will have a lawn area, people can stand and dance on the tracks, and there will be a VIP section with reserved tables and seating.

Read more: Quebec to hold COVID-19 experiment in September involving 2 large-scale concerts

“We’ll be working with the health unit and if masks are mandatory, our security and the OPP will make sure everybody keeps their masks on,” Jones said, adding the event is family-friendly.

Trending Stories

Tickets go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at rockthepark.ca.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Humane Society London & Middlesex.

The Road to Rock the Park is a series of performances leading up to Rock the Park in July 2022, where four nights of music take place in London.

Click to play video: 'Harry Styles cancellation highlights Canada’s live show lag' Harry Styles cancellation highlights Canada’s live show lag
Harry Styles cancellation highlights Canada’s live show lag – Jul 15, 2021

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Music tagLondon tagConcert tagDelaware tagRock the Park tagCOVID-19 concert tagCOVID-19. Music tagdelaware speedway tagDelaware Speedway Road to Rock the Park tagRoad to Rock the Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers