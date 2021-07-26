SIU terminates investigation into Guelph police arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog says it has terminated an investigation into a case involving Guelph police after a man who may have been injured during an arrest refused to speak with them.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was contacted by Guelph police on June 4 after a 43-year-old man possibly suffered fractured ribs while being arrested on April 16.

The SIU says the delay came as police did not realize the man was injured until the injury came to light during court appearances.

In its report, the SIU says “the man has made it clear that he does not wish to participate in an investigation.”

It says it has no choice but to terminate its investigation in the absence of an interview or access to medical records.

The SIU says it will reconsider its decision should the man change his mind going forward.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.