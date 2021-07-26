Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU terminates investigation into Guelph police arrest

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 3:08 pm
The SIU says it's terminating an investigation into a case involving Guelph police after a man who was potentially injured during an arrest refused to speak with them. View image in full screen
The SIU says it's terminating an investigation into a case involving Guelph police after a man who was potentially injured during an arrest refused to speak with them. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The province’s police watchdog says it has terminated an investigation into a case involving Guelph police after a man who may have been injured during an arrest refused to speak with them.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was contacted by Guelph police on June 4 after a 43-year-old man possibly suffered fractured ribs while being arrested on April 16.

Read more: No charges for Guelph police officer after man suffers broken nose during arrest, SIU says

The SIU says the delay came as police did not realize the man was injured until the injury came to light during court appearances.

Trending Stories

In its report, the SIU says “the man has made it clear that he does not wish to participate in an investigation.”

It says it has no choice but to terminate its investigation in the absence of an interview or access to medical records.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph man accused of pulling apartment building fire alarm 9 times

The SIU says it will reconsider its decision should the man change his mind going forward.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagSIU tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagOntario Special Investigations Unit tagGuelph police arrest injury tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers