4 injured following crash involving motorcycle, car in Muskoka Lakes, Ont.

Four people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash took place in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the collision took place on Muskoka Road 118 near Peninsula Road at 12:20 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car.
Police said the car was carrying three people who were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, while the motorcycle driver suffered life-altering injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital, where he’s in stable condition.
Muskoka Road 118 was closed in the area during the investigation.
