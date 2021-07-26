Menu

Traffic

4 injured following crash involving motorcycle, car in Muskoka Lakes, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 2:32 pm
According to police, the collision took place on Muskoka Road 118 near Peninsula Road at 12:20 p.m. Sunday and involved a motorcycle and a car. View image in full screen
According to police, the collision took place on Muskoka Road 118 near Peninsula Road at 12:20 p.m. Sunday and involved a motorcycle and a car. Police handout

Four people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash took place in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the collision took place on Muskoka Road 118 near Peninsula Road at 12:20 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car.

Police said the car was carrying three people who were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, while the motorcycle driver suffered life-altering injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Muskoka Road 118 was closed in the area during the investigation.

