4 injured following crash involving motorcycle, car in Muskoka Lakes, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Four people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash took place in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the collision took place on Muskoka Road 118 near Peninsula Road at 12:20 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car.

Bracebridge OPP on scene with a collision involving a motorcycle and a car. Four people taken to hospital, one with life-altering injuries. Muskoka Rd 118 closed near Peninsula Road for investigation. Details to follow. #BbrOPP ^sb pic.twitter.com/lhbOloZldY — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 25, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the car was carrying three people who were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, while the motorcycle driver suffered life-altering injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Muskoka Road 118 was closed in the area during the investigation.